s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Smith: A sendoff for Art Janssen, and a tiny love story from Siena

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | January 9, 2019, 4:45PM
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

There will be a public celebration of the full, mostly happy and extraordinarily long life of Art Janssen, who was born in Sonoma County in 1909 and died here Dec. 14 after a red-carpet final hurrah.

A service is set for Jan. 27 in Santa Rosa, the city of Art’s birth 109 years ago. The memorial will begin at 2 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Temple on Acacia Lane at Sonoma Highway.

Born in the South Park neighborhood on Oct. 23 of 1909, Art was in recent years one of the oldest men on Earth.

As remarkable as his age was how astoundingly alert, sociable and eager to stay engaged he was. Though nearly blind and quite hard of hearing, Art didn’t hesitate when an opportunity arose on the Sunday after Thanksgiving last year to fly to L.A. and appear in the Hollywood Christmas Parade.

His hosts were with Ripley Entertainment Inc., steward of Santa Rosa native Robert Ripley’s renowned mission to chronicle the most astounding or bizarre people, animals and phenomena on the planet.

The Ripley company this past year celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! newspaper cartoon. The Ripley Entertainment people were giddy to mark the occasion by having a 109-year-old man from Ripley’s hometown ride in their entry in the Hollywood Christmas Parade.

From the shotgun seat in a classic Rolls-Royce convertible, Art waved to the throngs along Hollywood, Sunset and Vine.

Asked how he liked Hollywood, he said in an interview, “I don’t see well but what I’ve seen of it so far is good.”

As a teenager, Art quit school and ran off to find work. Eventually his dad lured him home to Santa Rosa with a promise to put him through Sweet’s Business College.

He graduated in 1927 and went to work in banking, then in insurance sales, breaking to serve in World War II.

Art served on the Sebastopol City Council from 1952 to 1956.

He used to say he intended to live to age 132. He didn’t make it, but he came a lot closer than most of us will.

Though he regretted that he’d lost most of his eyesight and couldn’t walk or hear or chew too well, the man seemed to have savored each one of his nearly 40,000 days.

*********************

THE NEW YORK TIMES just published a 98-word love story from Siena Canales, who grew up in Santa Rosa, studied at Sonoma Academy and today is a Harvard grad living, acting, modeling writing and tutoring in New York City.

Siena’s “Modern Love” tribute in the Times recalls the destruction by fire of the Santa Rosa home she’d shared with her parents, Paco Canales and Heather Furnas, and her older brother, Diego.

She wrote:

My whole hand used to fit in my mother’s palm. When I was sad and scared, she would squeeze me tight and say it’s all going to be all right. Now I’m 24. My parents lost everything in Northern California’s Tubbs Fire in October 2017. Both surgeons, they are strong and brave, but sometimes wake up at night in their temporary home with nightmares of the recent deadly fires. I can’t bring back their treasures or take away their stress, but I can tell them I love them and hold my mother’s hand like she once held mine.

Most Popular Stories
‘We can’t do it’: Haunted by fire, squeezed by housing costs, thousands leave county
Santa Rosa Diocese names 39 clergymen, most now dead, as known sex abusers
Authorities name man who killed rookie Davis officer
Sheriff identifies woman, 8-year-old son killed in double murder-suicide in Mendocino County
Jack Wolf, Santa Rosa public relations leader, dies at 61
Most Popular Stories
‘We can’t do it’: Haunted by fire, squeezed by housing costs, thousands leave county
Santa Rosa Diocese names 39 clergymen, most now dead, as known sex abusers
Authorities name man who killed rookie Davis officer
Next Sonoma County insurance risk: insurers dropping homeowner policies
Sheriff identifies woman, 8-year-old son killed in double murder-suicide in Mendocino County
Jack Wolf, Santa Rosa public relations leader, dies at 61
How did the Santa Rosa Diocese decide who it named as an abuser?
Benefield: Former soccer standout's journey brings her to coaching
Show Comment