A team of six people wearing black vests with the initials “MST” on the back sat with law enforcement officers in a spacious room inside the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon. Officers and those wearing the vests discussed calls they had responded to together during the past week that involved someone in a mental health crisis situation.

“I think if we make it a routine practice to just provide some resources during every mental health caller you respond to and give them direct contact information to a behavioral health specialist that could really help in the long term,” one man wearing a vest said during the meeting while the officers listened intently.

The initials on the back of the vests stand for mobile support team, and those wearing them are licensed behavioral health specialists who routinely work with law enforcement officers in specific parts of the county. Together they often respond to calls involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis.

The county recently expanded the team’s coverage to include west county and Sonoma Valley, to give it nine new service areas in places like Guerneville, Sebastopol and Forestville.

“Sonoma County for a long time has been dedicated to improving relationships between behavioral health and law enforcement,” said Karin Sellite, a client care manager for the county and director of the mobile support team.

Sellite said that for years her team had been getting requests from community members to expand to west county, including requests from law enforcement departments who had heard about the program’s success.

“We talk to law enforcement often about situations they are dealing with and the need to address mental health of course is everywhere,” Sellite said. “Law enforcement is often responding to calls with limited resources and they are amazing at what they do but are not therapists.

“That’s where we come in,” she said.

The Sonoma County mental health mobile support team launched in 2012. Since then, it has worked with six different law enforcement agencies, including the Santa Rosa Police Department and the Petaluma Police Department, among others.

The goal of the collaborative efforts between law enforcement and mobile team’s behavioral specialists is to lessen the number of times officers are compelled to place a person in a mental health crisis in a psychiatric hold, as well as decrease the amount of time spent on each call, Sellite said.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Spencer Crum said that a lot of times a person in crisis just needs to talk to someone that is not a deputy, who also often doesn’t have the time or ability to always help in those cases.

The success of the partnership of law enforcement officers and the team of mental health specialists has been considerable, Crum said.

“We now just have much better training overall to handle these situations,” Crum said. “MST’s presence reduces anxiety of people and then they find out these new resources are available to them and that they don’t always need to ride in the back of a police car which can be traumatic to them.”

Lieutenant Adrian Mancilla is the liaison between the county Sheriff’s Office and mobile support team.