s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Gov. Newsom proposes $144 billion budget, sees big surplus

JONATHAN J. COOPER
ASSOCIATED PRESS | January 10, 2019, 2:35PM
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a state budget proposal Thursday that seemingly does it all — boosts spending toward his ambitious campaign promises and sets aside significant contributions toward debts and savings.

It appears he can have his cake and eat it too because he's projecting a massive $21.5 billion surplus — far beyond anything the state has seen in nearly 20 years — as California collects more in taxes than predicted and growth slows for Medi-Cal, which provides health care for low-income people.

The anticipated surplus is well over the roughly $15 billion predicted by the non-partisan legislative analyst's office.

Even as Newsom spoke, though, the state controller delivered a reality check: Revenue in December was abysmal, nearly $5 billion below assumptions.

Newsom's proposed $144 billion general fund budget serves as his opening pitch in negotiations with state lawmakers who by law must approve a spending plan by June 15.

Newsom's plan would raise spending 4 percent for the year beginning July 1 while devoting $13.6 billion to build the state's reserves, pay down debt and take a bite out of the growing liability for retiree pensions and health coverage.

"The message we are advancing here is discipline, building a strong foundation on which everything else can be built," Newsom said.

He announced big new investments for schools, colleges, housing, health care and welfare. He also hinted at big proposals to come, from ending the juvenile justice system "as we know it" to requiring that "corporate California steps up and helps us on the housing front." He also teased a restructuring of the state's high-speed rail project.

Democrats and a wide range of liberal interest groups praised the ambitious proposals in Newsom's first budget.

Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, a Democrat from Santa Barbara, called it a "visionary yet prudent approach to addressing some of the major challenges facing California working families and our communities."

Even Republicans found things to like, including rainy-day savings and wildfire prevention money. But many noted that spending is still growing and worry that Newsom isn't doing enough to prepare for an inevitable recession.

"We must remember that creating new programs that would only have to be cut in a recession would be foolish," said Assemblyman Jay Olbernolte, the top Republican on the budget committee.

State Controller Betty Yee said December's disappointing revenue figure may be attributed to delayed end-of-year tax filings due to changes in federal policies, and some of the shortfall may be made up in January. She said California collected less than half its projected sales tax revenue last month.

Newsom said the December figures came in too late for him to update his projections, noting he'll provide a revised revenue estimate and spending proposal in May.

Newsom, who took office Monday, began his remarks by noting he'd be longer-winded than his predecessor, Jerry Brown, who preferred to touch on highlights and answer a few questions during his twice-yearly budget presentations.

Newsom delivered a 45-minute, program-by-program outline of his budget in an auditorium packed with reporters, aides, elected officials and others before taking questions for another 45 minutes as he paced the stage.

He emphasized the need to pay off debts accumulated over the years. He also wants to make a $3 billion, one-time payment to California's teacher pension fund on behalf of schools to help districts that are seeing more of their budgets eaten up by pension obligations.

Most Popular Stories
‘We can’t do it’: Haunted by fire, squeezed by housing costs, thousands leave county
Santa Rosa Diocese names 39 clergymen, most now dead, as known sex abusers
Authorities name man who killed rookie Davis officer
Sheriff identifies woman, 8-year-old son killed in double murder-suicide in Mendocino County
Jack Wolf, Santa Rosa public relations leader, dies at 61

That was on top of $1.8 billion he wants to spend paying down the state's share of teacher pensions, and $3 billion to pay down liabilities for state workers.

The billions of dollars for pensions would reduce future costs since the money would be invested and grow over time, Newsom said. But it would make only a dent in the $257 billion unfunded liability for retiree pensions and health benefits.

Related Stories
Newsom's first California budget aims to balance promises

Newsom has made early childhood education a central focus of his new administration. His budget proposes $750 million for kindergarten programs and $500 million for early child care infrastructure. He also wants to boost a tax credit for families by more than half-a-billion dollars and expand access to the credit to 400,000 more low-income workers.

Newsom brands his education focus as "cradle to career," and his budget proposed $1.4 billion in fresh spending for higher education. About $400 million would be for community colleges. Newsom wants those schools to use the money to make the second year of school tuition free, although it already is for many low-income students.

Housing, too, is a major focus in Newsom's budget. California is experiencing a major affordable housing crisis, with prices and rents rapidly rising while the number of available homes remains far below the need.

Newsom's pledging $1.75 billion toward the crisis, saying he's "not playing small ball." He wants to take a carrot-and-stick approach to incentivize communities to build more homeless shelters and housing, and he proposes threatening transportation money if local governments don't meet their goals. That proposal may be controversial in the Legislature.

On top of his general fund budget, Newsom proposed $65 billion in spending from special funds, which are dedicated for specific purposes, and bonds, bringing his total budget to just over $209 billion. The federal government chips in roughly another $100 billion, much of which goes to Medi-Cal.

___

Associated Press writers Kathleen Ronayne and Don Thompson contributed.

Most Popular Stories
‘We can’t do it’: Haunted by fire, squeezed by housing costs, thousands leave county
Santa Rosa Diocese names 39 clergymen, most now dead, as known sex abusers
Authorities name man who killed rookie Davis officer
Next Sonoma County insurance risk: insurers dropping homeowner policies
Sheriff identifies woman, 8-year-old son killed in double murder-suicide in Mendocino County
Jack Wolf, Santa Rosa public relations leader, dies at 61
How did the Santa Rosa Diocese decide who it named as an abuser?
Benefield: Former soccer standout's journey brings her to coaching
Show Comment