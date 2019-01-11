The Santa Rosa teachers union will hold a walk-in early Friday morning, donning #REDforED T-shirts in support of public education and in solidarity with teachers around the state.
The group will gather outside Santa Rosa High School for 30 minutes before school begins in solidarity with teachers in Los Angeles and Oakland, according to Santa Rosa Teachers Association president Will Lyon.
They will hold signs and banners, march around the school, then walk into school in unison. About 20 teachers, students, parents and community members are expected to come, Lyon said.
Over 30,000 educators in the Los Angeles teachers union are expected to go on strike on Monday over pay negotiations. About 75 teachers held a one-day strike last month in protest of low wages.
You can reach Staff Writer Susan Minichiello at 707-521-5216 or susan.minichiello@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @susanmini.