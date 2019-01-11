Three people were found dead in a Willits home Thursday afternoon in a suspected homicide, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office said it received a report from a caller who saw a large amount of blood on the floor after looking through the window of a home in the 5000 block of Hearst Willits Road. Deputies responded and found the bodies, along with “evidence suggesting the incident was homicide related,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Reached by phone Thursday evening, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the investigation is ongoing and the agency could not release any further information at the time.
