Picture it: You wake up early in the morning to begin your day, opening the window to let in the salty breeze, at peace amid the sound of waves. You look out over the ocean as the sunrise paints the sky in unbelievable color, cascading down over the rest of the bay.

Add $130,000 a year, and it couldn't sound sweeter. But of course, there's a catch.

It could be yours to split with another person at the East Brother Light Station near Richmond — but you'll be the lighthouse's new caretakers, and it's a tall order.

East Brother Light Station Inc., a nonprofit, is looking for new keepers of the intact 1874 lighthouse and fog signal. The lighthouse is owned by the U.S. Coast Guard, but it's maintained for public use by the nonprofit, according to a news release.

Since 1979, it also has served as a bed and breakfast inn currently operating four days a week.

"I've been working on it for nearly 40 years and initially it was abandoned and we rehabilitated it and then we looked for some way to produce an ongoing revenue to maintain it," mayor of Richmond, Tom Butt, told CNN Travel.

Ideal candidates would be a pair, one of whom needs to have a Coast Guard commercial boat operator's license. The two would be responsible for operating the five-room inn, which includes serving both dinner and breakfast. The job also requires ferry service for guests — and other tasks, such as housekeeping.

The lucky new keepers will start in mid-April. Compensation includes a health plan and living quarters on the island.

Applicants can download an application by clicking here.