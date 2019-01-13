The Diocese of Santa Rosa has offered to meet and provide assistance to any victim of clergy abuse. Call or contact Victim Assistance Coordinator Julie Sparacio at 707-566-3308, or P.O. Box 1297, Santa Rosa, California 95402.

Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests

Are you an abuse survivor?

A Diocesan Review Board composed of civilians with expertise in law enforcement, psychology and the Catholic ministry worked with Santa Rosa Bishop Robert Vasa to compile the list of names of clergymen involved in child sexual abuse.

The following criteria determined what names were included, according to Vasa:

Those who, in the judgment of the review board, have a substantiated claim against them.

Those subject to a claim of a historical nature when it is not possible to contact law enforcement to help determine criminal guilt; the benefit of the doubt is given to the victim.

Deceased clergy when there is an allegation on the record.

The names of clergy cited by other dioceses or religious orders who had some connection with or time of service in the Santa Rosa Diocese, even when there is no record of local accusations against them.

Vasa said members of the Diocesan Review Board were “dedicated men and women with areas of expertise” on sexual abuse. The board was given access to everything he had “seen and heard regarding child sexual abuse” and did not “simply rubber stamp” his wishes, the bishop said.

The board members, most of whose identities were not previously disclosed, include:

Richard Ortiz, retired probation officer and board chairman; George Berg, police officer; John Storm, permanent deacon, Catholic Restorative Justice Ministry employee; Dr. Alisa Stratton, psychologist; Dr. Mary Lyons, psychotherapist; Charlotte Woolard, retired California Superior Court judge and Daniel Hanlon, retired California Court of Appeal justice.

Advisors to the board were: Dan Galvin, diocesan attorney; Msgr. Daniel Whelton, vicar for clergy and Julie Sparacio, director of the diocesan Office of Child and Youth Protection.