Fire destroys only funeral home on the Mendocino Coast

s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Fire destroys Chapel by the Sea funeral home in Fort Bragg

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | January 14, 2019, 4:27PM
| Updated 5 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

The only funeral home on the Mendocino Coast was destroyed after a two-alarm fire started on the second story of the historic Fort Bragg building that houses Chapel by the Sea.

Dispatchers received the first report of smoke at the 6,800-square-foot red brick fronted structure at approximately 1:47 p.m. on Saturday. Within minutes, the East Fir Street building was fully engulfed, with flames as tall as 20 feet quickly escaping the east-facing windows, according to Adam Dondanville, assistant fire chief of the Fort Bragg Fire Department.

When he arrived, the second floor was overwhelmed by flames.

“It was cooking,” he said. “There was not a whole lot we could do, but set up for a defensive fire and prevent it from getting anywhere else.”

At first sight of the fire, Dondanville called for the second alarm. About 25 of the department’s volunteer firefighters and six engines arrived to help. It took crews until about 4:15 p.m. to knock the fire down fully, with mop up work completed around 6:30 p.m.

The building’s old redwood construction was blamed for intensifying the heat of the fire, which contributed to it spreading and burning the guts of the building so fast, said Dondanville, who oversaw the firefight.

“It was hot, and we had a little difficulty getting to it just because we couldn’t make entry,” he said. “On a normal fire, you send people up, and try to vent the roof to get the heat out and contain it, but with the severity of the fire it was just too dangerous to put guys up on the roof.”

Damage figures were still being calculated Monday. The structure, which included a chapel and separate area for funeral services, was considered a total loss.

Kevin Stiles, who with business partner Dan Roberts bought the company in 1999, was thankful no one was injured in the fire but struggled to describe its impact. Roberts lost his Paradise home in the Camp fire in November while Stiles’ Chico residence was threatened. Other businesses the two own in Redding were also affected by July’s Carr fire.

“It’s disturbing that fires just keep getting us,” said Stiles. “It’s strange.”

Chapel by the Sea had operated at the property since the late 1930s. The owners had recently spent about $15,000 to remodel a second-story room, installing new double-pane windows, replacing flooring and painting the walls so a company manager could live there while running the business. The manager was out of town during the fire and at least one of her cats was killed in the blaze, but perhaps all three.

Also lost in the fire were several display caskets and supplies in a business office. A conjoined area of the building housing the mortuary’s cooler did not burn, sparing three bodies awaiting embalming or cremation. As many as eight urns filled with ashes were damaged, but their cremains accounted for, Stiles said.

A worker reported hearing a hissing noise after plugging in a vacuum on the second story, Stiles said. When he turned back toward the wall, it was immersed in flames.

The cause of the fire, which Dondanville confirmed originated on the second floor, remains under investigation. He said nothing so far suggested it was suspicious in nature.

Most Popular Stories
Driver killed in crash on Occidental Road
Readers share their favorite burgers in Sonoma County
Two Santa Rosa men sentenced for aiding pot kidnapping, murder
'I just saw his headlights drift into the oncoming lane': Witness describes Sonoma crash
Fire destroys only funeral home on the Mendocino Coast

Stiles was steadfast in his commitment to reconstruct the business, which has existed under various names and different locations around Fort Bragg since 1893 before moving into the local landmark that dates to at least the early 20th century. In the meantime, he said Chapel by the Sea remains open to the region’s grieving families looking for burial services. It will operate out of some adjacent buildings on the property that were saved while a long-term plan is determined.

“We’re not going to let this stop us from serving the people of Fort Bragg,” he said. “We’ll make sure we’re there for anyone that needs us. We will take care of our community and rebuild.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

Most Popular Stories
Driver killed in crash on Occidental Road
Two Santa Rosa men sentenced for aiding pot kidnapping, murder
Fire destroys only funeral home on the Mendocino Coast
Friends, co-worker call Forestville woman hit by wrong-way driver 'vibrant, caring'
Readers share their favorite burgers in Sonoma County
'I just saw his headlights drift into the oncoming lane': Witness describes Sonoma crash
What happens now that PG&E is filing for bankruptcy?
Bishop feels ‘grief, shame, raging anger’ over abuse by Catholic clergy
Show Comment