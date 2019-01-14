A Santa Rosa man was in serious condition Sunday after he was stabbed in what police described as a gang-related attack.
The stabbing happened just before 1 p.m. on Carrillo Street in the Santa Rosa Junior College neighborhood, Santa Rosa police said. The man, in his early 20s, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police declined to identify the man due to the violent nature of the crime, which remains under investigation.
The man was stabbed multiple times in the midsection, Sgt. Tommy Isachsen said. It’s unclear what led to the attack.
“We’re so early in the investigation that we’re trying establish what actually happened,” he said.
Isachsen said a resident in the area reported the attack. Detectives are searching for multiple suspects, who fled in a vehicle, he said.
A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance’s Take Back Our Community Program for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone who witnessed the attack or has information should call Santa Rosa’s Gang Crimes Team at 707-543-3670. Anonymous tips about gang activity can be left at 707-543-4264.