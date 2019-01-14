s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Friends, co-worker call Forestville woman hit by wrong-way driver ‘vibrant, caring’

RANDI ROSSMANN, KEVIN FIXLER AND ANDREW BEALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | January 14, 2019, 2:25PM
| Updated 5 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

A nurse practitioner described by friends as “super upbeat,” “caring” and “vibrant” has died after being hit by a suspected DUI driver Sunday on Highway 101, authorities and coworkers said.

Katherine Pisesky, 50, died at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital late Monday afternoon, according to a coworker who was in touch with her family. Pisesky suffered dire injuries, including head trauma, according to authorities.

Friends and co-workers expressed horror and grief for Pisesky and her family, describing her as a caring woman and valued co-worker.

Pisesky, originally from Edmonton, Alberta, was heading home around 1 a.m. Sunday after finishing a shift at Sutter Lakeside Hospital in Lakeport. She was going south as a wrong‑way driver rushed her way up the highway near Healdsburg, the CHP said.

Her 2015 Volkswagen Beetle was struck head-on at high speed by a 2016 Ford Focus, driven by Hector Omar Cisneros-Ramirez, 38, of Healdsburg, CHP said. He’s suspected of being under the influence of drugs.

A southbound pickup also was caught in the collision. CHP did not release Monday further details of the crash or the names of the pickup driver and his two passengers, who suffered minor injuries.

Pisesky was unconscious and trapped by the crumpled wreck of her car. Firefighters cut her free.

CHP said Cisneros-Ramirez attempted to avoid arrest after the crash but was taken into custody, checked for injuries and booked into Sonoma County Jail. He remained there Monday in lieu of $100,000 bail.

He’s expected to be arraigned in court Tuesday on a range of charges related to the incident.

CHP said it was alerted to a wrong‑way driver just minutes before the collision. A caller reported the driver was in the area of Arata Lane in northern Windsor. Officers attempted to find the driver and then were called to a crash about 3 miles up the highway, near the Central Healdsburg exit.

“A wrong‑way driver is rare and when we hear it we fly up to where it’s at,” deRutte said. “We take it very, very seriously.”

Since August of last year, there have been at least three crashes caused by drivers suspected of DUI in Sonoma and Mendocino counties. In two of those crashes, the DUI drivers were charged with murder after people they hit died from their injuries.

“It’s very sad. She was such a vibrant, caring woman. She traveled the world doing her nursing and was an avid diver and adventurer,” longtime Canadian friend Darren Hancock in a written message said about Pisesky. “All her friends from Canada send their deepest regrets and sympathies for the family at this terrible time. She really was a caring woman.”

Surani Kwan, a nurse practitioner who worked with Pisesky, said she was a “super upbeat” and outgoing person who loved her job and took pride in her cats and pug dogs. During a very busy New Year’s Eve for the hospital several years ago, Pisesky left a party she was hosting at her home to come into urgent care and help clear up the patient backlog so all the employees could go home to their families for dinner, Kwan said.

“I will never forget that. She left her party to come help us,” Kwan said. “She was definitely one that would never say no. If you needed help, she would always show up to help you.”

Most Popular Stories
Driver killed in crash on Occidental Road
Readers share their favorite burgers in Sonoma County
Two Santa Rosa men sentenced for aiding pot kidnapping, murder
'I just saw his headlights drift into the oncoming lane': Witness describes Sonoma crash
Fire destroys only funeral home on the Mendocino Coast

Another coworker, Kathryn Walker, said Pisesky served as her mentor and helped her get a job after she earned her nurse practitioner’s degree.

“The first year of being a nurse practitioner was scary for me, but she was always there,” Walker said. “Any procedures that I was not sure about, she showed me how to do it. She was somebody I could always call.”

Related Stories
Woman seriously injured in Hwy. 101 wrong-way, suspected DUI crash

Pisesky’s apparent Facebook page shows pictures of travels around the world, and her banner photo shows her standing in front of an elephant in a wooden enclosure. Kwan said Pisesky had traveled to Indonesia, Kenya, Mozambique and Malaysia in recent years.

A comment Pisesky posted on the page said she’d been in California since 2007, earning her Master’s degree and then working in health care. She’d been working in the emergency room, intensive care and urgent care at Sutter hospitals in Sonoma and Lake counties since 2011 or 2012, Kwan said.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport. You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler. You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or at andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.

Most Popular Stories
Driver killed in crash on Occidental Road
Two Santa Rosa men sentenced for aiding pot kidnapping, murder
Fire destroys only funeral home on the Mendocino Coast
Friends, co-worker call Forestville woman hit by wrong-way driver 'vibrant, caring'
Readers share their favorite burgers in Sonoma County
'I just saw his headlights drift into the oncoming lane': Witness describes Sonoma crash
What happens now that PG&E is filing for bankruptcy?
Bishop feels ‘grief, shame, raging anger’ over abuse by Catholic clergy
Show Comment