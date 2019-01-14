Six Sonoma residents went to regional hospitals Sunday evening after a driver crossed double yellow lines and caused a two‑vehicle collision, according to emergency dispatch reports.
The 6:10 p.m. crash happened on Broadway, near Watmaugh Road, south of the town of Sonoma. Two helicopters, four ambulances and two fire agencies responded, as well as the CHP.
Driver Ty Randol Caton, 48, was heading west on Broadway, also known as Highway 12, and moved into the opposite lane, the CHP said. Caton’s 2016 Range Rover struck a 2013 Chevrolet Captiva SUV head on. Five people were in the Chevrolet.
Driver Martin Arias Barajas, 52, was trapped in the wreckage and cut free by firefighters.
What caused the crash remained under investigation and alcohol and drugs weren’t suspected, the CHP said.
Caton had moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Barajas had major injuries and went by Reach helicopter to Kaiser hospital in Vacaville. A CHP helicopter flew passenger Maria Celina Barajas, 45, to Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa. Passengers Lucy Barrera, 52, Miriam Nolazzo, 18, and a 15‑year‑old female, all believed to have minor injuries, were taken by fire officials to the Napa hospital.
