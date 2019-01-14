A 34‑year‑old Santa Rosa woman was struck by a car early Monday while walking to work, police said.
Flor Valle Zurita was heading west in the crosswalk at Santa Rosa and Bellevue avenues around 7 a.m. when she was hit by a Toyota Prius, Santa Rosa Police Traffic Sgt. Chad Heiser said. She suffered multiple broken bones and was taken by ambulance to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
The Prius driver, Curtis Hardin, 60, of Sonoma, was driving south on Santa Rosa Avenue and didn’t see the woman until it was too late. He tried to swerve but struck the woman, Heiser said. It was still dark at the time of the crash.
