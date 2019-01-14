s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Atlanta airport: More than 1 hour of waiting at checkpoints

JEFF MARTIN AND DAVID KOENIG
ASSOCIATED PRESS | January 14, 2019, 1:41PM
| Updated 15 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

ATLANTA — Air travelers endured waits of more than an hour to get through domestic checkpoints at the world's busiest airport in Atlanta on Monday, the first business day after security screeners missed paychecks for the first time due to partial government shutdown.

No-shows among screeners across the nation soared Sunday and again Monday, when the Transportation Security Administration reported a national absence rate of 7.6 percent, compared with 3.2 percent on the comparable Monday a year ago.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport reported the long lines on its website Monday morning, showing the hour-plus waits at all three checkpoints in the domestic terminal.

"It's chaos out here," passenger Vincent Smith said as he stood in a line that snaked through the Atlanta airport's atrium and baggage claim areas. "This line, I've been here about 15 minutes and it has moved 2 feet."

TSA is working with the Atlanta airport and airlines "to maximize all available operational resources at the airport," TSA spokesman Jim Gregory said.

The agency is working with airports and airlines nationwide to consolidate operations and get the most out of resources, Gregory added. He declined to provide absentee figures for Atlanta or other airports, saying that would compromise security by exposing possible vulnerabilities.

"Screeners will not do anything to compromise or change their security procedures," he said.

But Smith said he could relate to government workers who don't show up so they can find other ways to make ends meet.

"If I was a government worker, yes, I would probably call in and try to do something else because creditors don't care if you're furloughed or not," Smith said. "They just want to get paid and with a family of six, you have to do what you have to."

Atlanta's wait times stretched well beyond what the TSA says most passengers have encountered since the shutdown began.

Delta Air Lines, the dominant carrier in Atlanta, and other airlines said they were advising passengers to get to the airport at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international trips. A Delta spokeswoman said airline employees were pitching in by helping manage TSA lines.

TSA said that it screened 1.97 million people on Sunday and that 99.1 percent waited less than 30 minutes, and 93.1 percent less than 15 minutes. Precheck lines for people who pay a fee for expedited screening averaged less than five minutes, TSA said.

A combination of a busy Monday travel day combined with some security lines being closed led to the long lines, airport spokesman Andrew Gobeil said. He said he didn't know how many security lines were down.

A statement from TSA attributed the long waits in Atlanta to "anticipated high volume."

Across the country, airports are making changes to deal with the shortage of screeners.

Miami International Airport closed one of its concourses for part of Saturday and Sunday, shifting about a dozen afternoon and evening flights each day to other concourses so that TSA workers could adequately staff the other checkpoints. Airport spokesman Greg Chin said TSA was staffing the Concourse G checkpoint on Monday, but airport officials were monitoring the situation and would make more adjustments if necessary.

Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport closed the security checkpoint and ticket counters in one terminal Sunday afternoon and they remained shuttered Monday morning, according to an airport spokesman.

Most Popular Stories
Driver killed in crash on Occidental Road
Readers share their favorite burgers in Sonoma County
Two Santa Rosa men sentenced for aiding pot kidnapping, murder
'I just saw his headlights drift into the oncoming lane': Witness describes Sonoma crash
Fire destroys only funeral home on the Mendocino Coast

The terminal handles United Express flights. Passengers were forced to go through checkpoints in other terminals to reach their planes. A spokesman for United Airlines said flights were not affected.

An official with the union representing TSA workers said TSA canceled employees' vacation requests about a week ago.

Related Stories
Federal workers get $0 pay stubs as shutdown drags on

"Since nobody is getting paid, (TSA officials) don't want them to take annual leave," said Cairo D'Almeida, president of a government workers' union local in Seattle. He said he was asking local food banks if they can help the workers.

Gregory, the TSA spokesman said that was not a TSA decision. Under guidelines from the federal Office of Personnel Management, paid time off is canceled for employees, including the airport screeners, who are exempt from certain federal labor laws.

In Atlanta, Monday's long wait times come with less than three weeks remaining before the city hosts one of the world's biggest sporting events. Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3 is expected to bring hordes of travelers to Atlanta for the game and days of concerts and related events.

"We're confident that we will be as efficient and as welcoming as people expect the city of Atlanta to be here at Hartsfield-Jackson for the Super Bowl," Gobeil said.

___

This story has been edited to clarify that flights are still using Houston airport terminal but checkpoint is closed.

___

Koenig reported from Dallas. Associated Press writer Sarah Blake Morgan contributed from Atlanta.

Most Popular Stories
Driver killed in crash on Occidental Road
Two Santa Rosa men sentenced for aiding pot kidnapping, murder
Friends, co-worker call Forestville woman hit by wrong-way driver 'vibrant, caring'
Fire destroys only funeral home on the Mendocino Coast
Readers share their favorite burgers in Sonoma County
'I just saw his headlights drift into the oncoming lane': Witness describes Sonoma crash
What happens now that PG&E is filing for bankruptcy?
Bishop feels ‘grief, shame, raging anger’ over abuse by Catholic clergy
Show Comment