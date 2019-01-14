One person died and another was injured Monday afternoon when a driver lost control on Occidental Road and hit a parked tree trimming truck, which then crashed into a worker, authorities said.
The crash happened at 2:15 p.m. west of Highway 116, near Peachland Avenue in Graton.
Callers reported the driver had been speeding on a curve and lost control of the Saturn. The car spun out and then hit the Ford truck, pushing it into a tree trimming employee standing next to it, as well as a Chevy Silverado used by the company, CHP Officer David deRutte said.
The driver was killed immediately and the employee was taken by ambulance to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries, deRutte said.
CHP did not release the driver’s name pending notification of the next of kin.
This is the second fatal crash on Occidental Road in about a month. On Dec. 12, an off‑duty San Francisco firefighter passing a garbage truck in foggy conditions struck an oncoming vehicle, seriously injuring a Santa Rosa woman. The firefighter died soon after the collision.
That crash happened further east near Piezzi Road.
