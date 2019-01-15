A driver killed Monday in a speeding crash on Occidental Road was identified Tuesday as an 18‑year‑old Santa Rosa woman.
Mallory Parker died in the 2:15 p.m. crash after she hit a parked tree trimming truck. Parker had been driving on Occidental Road west of Highway 116 when she lost control and the front, driver’s side of her Saturn spun into a Ford pickup parked on the side of the road. The truck was pushed into a tree worker standing nearby as well as another vehicle.
The CHP Tuesday identified the worker as Javier Lopez, 22, of Alamo, Texas.
Lopez was taken by ambulance to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, according to the CHP. Lopez wasn’t listed as a patient Tuesday and may have been treated for injuries and released.
The fatal crash remained under investigation. Preliminary information indicated the driver was traveling faster than the 50 mph limit on Occidental Road, the CHP said.
