Fire broke out at a southwest Santa Rosa home Tuesday morning, gutting the small residence.

Firefighters from several agencies responded to the 10:15 a.m. report of a house fire on Todd Road near Phillips Avenue, according to initial reports. The fire apparently started toward the back and spread, destroying much of the rural home. Rincon Valley, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol and Gold Ridge fire responded.

