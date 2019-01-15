(1 of ) Squaw Valley received over an inch of snow overnight, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (BEN ARNST/ SQUAW VALLEY ALPINE MEADOWS)
(2 of ) This photo provided by KGET-TV shows a CalTrans snow removal vehicle clearing a roadway on Interstate 5 where it has been closed due to snow at Tejon Pass, an area known as the Grapevine, at Gorman in the Tehachapi Mountains of Southern California Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. The first in a series of Pacific storms is moving across Southern California, where downpours could unleash mud and debris flows from large wildfire burn scars. (KGET-TV via AP)
(3 of ) Pedestrians cross Pine Street in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. The first in a series of Pacific storms brought heavy rain to Southern California and snow in the mountains Monday, closing some highways and snarling traffic. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
(4 of ) In this photo provided by KGET-TV, a line of big rigs are stalled on Interstate 5 where it has been closed due to snow at Tejon Pass, an area known as the Grapevine, at Gorman in the Tehachapi Mountains of Southern California Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. The first in a series of Pacific storms is moving across Southern California, where downpours could unleash mud and debris flows from large wildfire burn scars. (KGET-TV via AP)
(5 of ) This photo provided by the California Department of Transportation shows traffic stopped on Interstate 5 where it has been closed due to snow at Tejon Pass, an area known as the Grapevine, at Gorman in the Tehachapi Mountains of Southern California, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. The first in a series of Pacific storms is moving across Southern California, where downpours could unleash mud and debris flows from large wildfire burn scars. (CalTrans via AP)
(6 of ) Traffic is diverted off northbound Interstate 5 in Castaic, Calif., after California's main north-south artery was closed by snow in the Tejon Pass some 30 miles to the north Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. The first in a series of Pacific storms brought heavy rain to Southern California and snow in the mountains Monday, closing some highways and snarling traffic. Weather forecasters have predicted a series of storms, one after the other, could continue to bring rain and snow into the middle of the week. (Hans Gutknecht/The Orange County Register via AP)