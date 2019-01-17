s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

SMART selects Gary Phillips to chair board of directors, eyes expansion in 2019

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | January 16, 2019, 7:21PM
| Updated 6 minutes ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit Wednesday selected San Rafael Mayor Gary Phillips to chair its board of directors, a nod to the emphasis the commuter rail agency will place this year on finishing a key expansion that will extend service to Larkspur.

Rohnert Park Councilman Jake Mackenzie, the outgoing chairman of the region’s Metropolitan Transportation Committee and a 15-year member of the SMART board, was elected vice-chairman.

Phillips, 73, who has served on the SMART board for seven years, said his top priority for 2019 is overseeing the connection to Larkspur through his neighboring city. The extension, which is scheduled to be completed by year’s end, includes changes to existing roadway crossings and transitioning the line from a single to a double track to the future southern terminus.

He also hopes to help the Golden Gate Bridge District redevelop San Rafael’s transit center, near where SMART passengers presently end their train trip and transfer to local buses, Greyhounds and airport shuttles.

“We have an awful lot taking place in San Rafael,” said Phillips. “It’s going to be critical over this next year that that all come together well.”

Mackenzie, 79, said SMART needs to maintain the success it has achieved during its first 16 months of operations. The rail agency expects, for example, to serve its 1 millionth rider sometime this week, and its goal in the coming months is to increase ridership by addressing gaps in service, improving commuter transfers and working with the Golden Gate Bridge District to smooth out ferry connections from Larkspur to San Francisco. It is also building a new downtown station in Novato, set to be completed by the end of the year.

Once that and the $55.4 million extension to Larkspur are finished, SMART can turn its expansion efforts north to complete the planned 70-mile line, extending service to Windsor, Healdsburg and finally Cloverdale. That poses its own set of obstacles, however.

A lawsuit surrounding the voter-approved toll hikes across Bay Area bridges could hold up $40 million in toll revenues designated for the $55 million extension to Windsor and an additional $30 million allocated to rebuild the San Rafael transit center.

Both projects could be delayed, depending on when and how the legal matter is resolved.

“The tolls are being collected,” said Mackenzie, who also expects the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors to reappoint him to another four-year term on the MTC board. “We believe that we will prevail in the litigation. If that doesn’t happen, then that’s a different matter.”

Wednesday’s SMART meeting — the board’s first of the new year — also functioned as the final one for longtime board member Jim Eddie, a Golden Gate Bridge District appointee. In departing, he joins former Cloverdale Councilwoman Carol Russell in vacating seats that will need to be filled to return to 12 members.

In fact, Mackenzie’s SMART board term is also up, and clinching his new vice-chairman position will require reappointment through his role on the Sonoma County Transportation Authority. He will compete with four other candidates for two openings, including Cloverdale Councilwoman Melanie Bagby, Healdsburg Councilman Joe Naujokas, Petaluma Councilwoman Kathy Miller and Santa Rosa Vice Mayor Chris Rogers, with a decision coming Jan. 31.

Most Popular Stories
Big storm set to hammer North Coast with up to 10 inches of rain: Check the radar map
SRJC student who died in crash wanted to help troubled kids
‘We just don’t go that way:’ Another fatality on rural route too perilous for some
Space heater may have sparked fire that destroyed Santa Rosa home, killing 2 dogs
Family: Woman killed in double murder-suicide faced years of abuse from ex-boyfriend

SMART’s chair and vice-chair positions traditionally rotate between Sonoma and Marin County tenures. The leadership positions usually serve two-year terms, though Phillips indicated he will re-evaluate at the end of 2019 and may only serve for one year.

He replaces Windsor Councilwoman Deb Fudge, who shared a fist bump with outgoing vice-chairwoman Judy Arnold, a Marin County supervisor, to commemorate two years in their respective leadership positions. Both have two years remaining on their four-year board appointments.

The SMART board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Feb. 6.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

Most Popular Stories
Big storm set to hammer North Coast with up to 10 inches of rain: Check the radar map
One dead in east Sonoma County collision amid heavy rainfall
Power back on in Petaluma after power failure affects thousands
East Coast men among 4 arrested after Santa Rosa pot deal goes bad
SRJC student who died in crash wanted to help troubled kids
Space heater may have sparked fire that destroyed Santa Rosa home, killing 2 dogs
Judge says Rohnert Park ‘fails’ to train its officers, orders new guidelines for searches
‘We just don’t go that way:’ Another fatality on rural route too perilous for some
Show Comment