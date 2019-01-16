s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Complaint in Closs case could be road map for prosecution

AMY FORLITI AND TODD RICHMOND
ASSOCIATED PRESS | January 15, 2019, 7:03PM
| Updated 1 hour ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

MINNEAPOLIS — The criminal complaint charging a Wisconsin man with abducting 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents laid out the case in detail and offered a possible road map for how prosecutors will seek a conviction in the girl’s 88-day ordeal.

The 12-page complaint against Jake Thomas Patterson focused almost entirely on Jayme’s abduction and her escape , without lingering on her time in captivity.

The decision to leave out a description of what happened in the remote cabin where Jayme was held for almost three months was probably intended to spare her more trauma, said Chris Madel, a prominent defense attorney in Minneapolis.

The details are also unnecessary, he said. Prosecutors already have evidence of two killings that that could put Patterson away for life. The complaint says Patterson admitted to the slayings.

JaneAnne Murray, another defense attorney and a professor at the University of Minnesota School of Law, wondered if the complaint was “designed to send a signal to the defense that the evidence against their client is overwhelming.”

The prosecutor in the case, Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright, said after Patterson was charged Monday that a conviction in this case is important.

“We are seeking justice. We have two parents of a 13-year-old who are deceased. We have a 13-year-old who was abducted for 88 days against her will, forcibly. It doesn’t get any more serious than that,” he said.

Patterson’s defense attorneys, Charles Glynn and Richard Jones, have said they might seek a change of venue.

According to the complaint, the 21-year-old suspect was working at a cheese factory west of Barron, Wisconsin, when he stopped behind a school bus on his way to work and saw Jayme getting on. He decided then he would take her, the complaint said.

On Oct. 15, he went to her home dressed almost entirely in black, wearing a face mask and gloves and armed with a shotgun. He allegedly told authorities he shot Jayme’s father, James Closs, through the front door, then went inside and found Jayme and her mother. He shot Denise Closs, then dragged Jayme to a car, the complaint said.

He took her to his cabin in Gordon, a township of 645 people in thickly forested Douglas County, according to the complaint. Not until Thursday did Jayme manage to escape, making it to a neighbor’s to call 911.

Keith Findley, co-founder of the Wisconsin Innocence Project, said it’s important not to rush to judgment, noting that the complaint sets forth only one side.

“This is all very preliminary, and we all need to take a breath and not rush to judgment ... the process needs to work its way out,” Findley said.

Murray said prosecutors will want a swift resolution, and that’s one bargaining chip the defense has. The defense can drag the case out by raising a host of issues, or they could offer to plead guilty so prosecutors can resolve the case quickly.

Madel said the defense may try to suppress Patterson’s statement to police, but it’s unlikely that will succeed. They also might pursue an insanity-based defense, arguing that Patterson did not understand what he’s accused of doing was wrong. But Madel doubts that would work either.

“He wore all black. He shaved his head. He took steps to conceal her in his home when people were over, and he was seemingly out looking for her when she was gone,” Madel said. Those are indications that “he appreciated the criminality of what he was doing.”

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa woman, 18, killed in Occidental Road crash
Cardinal Newman grad, former MLB pitcher charged with child sex abuse
Driver killed in crash on Occidental Road
Fire burns southwest Santa Rosa home
2 men sentenced for kidnap, murder in Cloverdale pot deal gone bad

Wright said he does not plan for Jayme to testify at any upcoming proceedings, but Madel said it should be up to her. He said it can be helpful for victims to testify, even if they undergo extensive cross-examination, because doing so helps them feel like they helped convict their attackers.

“I get what the prosecutors are saying: They don’t need to call her. But I sure hope they are going to leave that up to her,” Madel said.

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa woman, 18, killed in Occidental Road crash
Family: Woman killed in double murder-suicide faced years of abuse from former boyfriend
Cardinal Newman grad, former MLB pitcher charged with child sex abuse
Fire burns southwest Santa Rosa home
Friends, co-workers call Forestville woman hit by wrong-way driver 'vibrant,' 'caring'
Blizzard expected to hit Sierra; travel could be near impossible
Grant Cohn: 49ers' Shanahan does right thing by changing his mind
2 men sentenced for kidnap, murder in Cloverdale pot deal gone bad
Show Comment