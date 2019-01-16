Several people were detained by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night in connection with a reported shooting that appeared to stem from a marijuana deal gone bad at a rural property on Santa Rosa’s southern outskirts, authorities said.

No one was reported injured on Tuesday night, said Sonoma County sheriff’s Lt. Shawn Murphy, but he said it was not clear that all those involved in the incident off Todd Road just west of Highway 101 were accounted for.

A stretch of Todd Road was closed for more than three hours Tuesday night as law enforcement searched the area.

The first call to authorities came in a 7:40 p.m. report of a crashed pickup truck on Todd Road, Murphy said. As CHP officers responded, additional reports came in of gunshots fired in the area, Murphy said.

Scores of officers, including the sheriff’s SWAT team, were dispatched, establishing a large perimeter around a property in the 500 block of Todd Road.

Two men found hiding on that property were detained for questioning. One of the men was discovered and subdued by the sheriff’s K-9 unit, Murphy said. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Initial reports indicated several shots had been fired, but the subjects detained by authorities were not immediately answering questions about the shooting, Murphy said.

He was unable to give a more definitive account of the number of people detained as the investigation was still unfolding Tuesday night.

Check back for updates Wednesday morning.