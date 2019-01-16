ASSOCIATED PRESS
| January 16, 2019, 6:45AM
| Updated 19 minutes ago.
PIEDMONT — The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.7 preliminary magnitude earthquake rattled the small city of Piedmont in Northern California.
The USGS says the tremor happened Wednesday at 4:42 a.m. PST.
The impacts of the earthquake were not immediately known. Earthquakes with a magnitude between 2.5 and 3 are the smallest tremors felt by people.
Piedmont is a city of roughly 10,000 people next to Oakland.