Fire departments and first responders across the North Coast were preparing Wednesday afternoon for a wave of emergency calls to accompany heavy rainfall and high winds expected to strengthen into the evening, lashing the region with what forecasters said is the strongest storm so far this winter.

The front is expected to drench much of Northern and Central California through Thursday, bringing with it as much as 10 inches of rain to the wettest spots of Sonoma and Mendocino counties and up to 5 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada, the National Weather Service reported.

“When all is said and done those mountain neighborhoods inside the county are going to get hammered by the rain,” said Steve Anderson, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Santa Rosa has received nearly two inches of rain since Tuesday afternoon and communities west of Healdsburg have seen closer to four inches of rain in the same time period.

The heaviest rainfall will hit the North Bay between 2 p.m. Wednesday and midnight, Anderson said, and wind advisories show that residents in the Sonoma Valley region should prepare for winds up to 50 mph.

“It’s a given that there will be downed power lines and trees everywhere,” Anderson said.

Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said his department started responding to storm- related calls early Wednesday.

“We have a lot going on with trees down and power lines down,” Baxman shouted into the phone, wind whipping loudly around him. “It is definitely starting to pick up and will only get busier into the night. We are ready.”

Lake and Mendocino counties reported a rise in calls for downed trees, but no road closures or injuries have been reported, Cal Fire dispatchers said.

A tree that fell into power lines in Guerneville about at 1:30 p.m. resulted in at least a temporary closure of Neely Road, a chronic flooding slot along the lower Russian River. No additional updates on road closures or accidents have been reported.

The U.S. Coast Guard station at Bodega Bay reported heavy, wind-driven rain, with gusts reaching close to 30 mph and ocean swells at nearly 12 feet and growing.

Anderson said the storm is being categorized as a low-grade atmospheric river, a term given to the storms that pick up moisture over the Pacific Ocean and dump it as rain and snow across West Coast.

They can stall when they make landfall, leading to flooding in many of the region’s smaller creeks and low-lying areas.

“This is a strong winter storm and residents should be prepared,” Anderson said.

