(1 of ) Two Rock Coast Guard lines up at the Veterans Day Parade in Petaluma on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2014. (John Burgess / Press Democrat)
(2 of ) The color guard from the Two Rock Coast Guard base salute the colors during the 17th Annual Tribute to our Veterans luncheon, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2018 at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2018
(3 of ) Bodega Bay Coast Guard 47-foot motor lifeboat navigating through to 15 to 18-foot surf at Dillon Beach on Friday morning December 15, 2006, during training for surf rescues. Scott Manchester / The Press Democrat
(4 of ) BODEGA BAY, Calif. -- A 47-foot Motor Life Boat, from Station Bodega Bay, pulls alongside the fishing vessel Carmillo to transfer an injured fisherman to shore, Nov. 19, 2010. Station Bodega Bay crewmembers transported the injured man to shore for further medical assistance. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Bodega Bay.