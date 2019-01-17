One person died Wednesday afternoon in an east Sonoma County crash amid heavy rainfall, according to emergency officials.

Initial CHP reports indicated two or three vehicles collided at 2:50 p.m. on Highway 121 near Napa Road, just around the corner from the old Stornetta Dairy.

The impact killed one motorist and injured another, who was taken by ambulance to Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa, according to emergency fire dispatch reports.

The crash blocked the eastbound lanes and emergency officials closed eastbound traffic at Highway 121 and Napa Road, as well as at the rural highway and Ramal Road. Traffic quickly became an issue as heavy rains caused nearby roadways to flood.

The collision was just east of Schellville and southeast of Sonoma, near the Napa County line. Schell‑Vista, Sonoma Valley and Napa firefighers responded. As the victims were treated and transported, some firefighters left quickly to avoid getting trapped by the rising water in areas below the crash scene, Schell-Vista Fire Chief Ray Mulas said.

“We got the hell out of there,” said Mulas, a longtime chief and area rancher. “It was literally pouring at that point in time. We were concerned with trying to get out with all the water coming. I’m not exaggerating, the fields were running. It looked like the Russian River out there.”

