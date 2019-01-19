Verizon’s plan to disguise a telecommunications tower as a church steeple can go forward after the company agreed to shrink the project’s footprint and diversify the design.
The Design Review Board on Thursday night approved Verizon’s visual revisions to a 54-foot tower housing several antennas adjacent to the Community Baptist Church on Sonoma Avenue.
Their decision came as part of a public hearing that was continued from December to allow Verizon to make changes. The board previously paused Verizon’s plan for a two-tone, 12-by-12-foot column and asked the company to return after it developed a plan with a less square footage and a more varied design.
Verizon’s new design would be a 9-by-9-foot tower, cutting the square footage nearly in half. The revamped tower also now includes vertical openings covered by metal grills and a capped roof. The final plan also calls for the steeple to be 8 feet shorter than the original design.
A neighbor of the church who spoke at Thursday night’s meeting said the smaller footprint was an improvement, though he would prefer an 8-by-8 foot proposal. A Verizon representative said the 9-by-9 foot tower was the smallest the company could go.
