About 5,500 homes and businesses in an area of west Petaluma had their electricity restored Wednesday evening after a 90-minute power failure, PG&E reported.
The outage, which began at 4:22 p.m., covered part of downtown bordered by B Street and the Petaluma River on the east and most territory west of Petaluma Boulevard north, extending west into the unincorporated county. Residents along Bodega Avenue, Skillman Lane and Liberty Road were among those without power.
The power failure was by far the largest of dozens around the North Bay as the region is being buffeted by heavy rain and winds expected to continue into the evening.
