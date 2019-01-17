Storm dumps 5 inches of rain on parts of county, more on the way

s
Storm dumps up to 5 inches of rain on parts of Sonoma County, more on the way

ALEXANDRIA BORDAS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | January 17, 2019, 9:05AM
January 17, 2019
A second round of rain showers and thunderstorms are set to sweep through the North Bay on Thursday morning as one of the largest storms of the winter season pushes through Northern California.

A weaker wave of showers is expected to reach Sonoma County by mid-morning, after breezing through Marin County.

First responders said they were fielding calls of downed trees, power lines and flooding for most of Wednesday night as the storm peaked at midnight, bringing with it strong winds of up to 50 mph in some areas.

Over the last 24 hours the National Weather Service reported most parts of Sonoma County received about 2 inches of rain, with the wettest spot, Venado, in the hills west of Healdsburg, reporting 5.68 inches. The strongest gusts measured up to 60 mph.

Power outages swept through Sonoma County, with some residents and businesses still without power on Thursday morning, including the local California Highway Patrol office, which operated on a back-up generator for over 12 hours.

The Russian River was not expected to spill its banks, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Walbrun said parts of the river near Healdsburg and Guerneville rose higher than the predicted.

“The Russian River at Guerneville might see some action if it rises to 32 feet which would cause some minor flooding,” Walbrun said. Flood stage in Guerneville is 32 feet, but current projections show the river cresting at 27 feet at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

Russian River at Guerneville

Two road closures were reported in Sebastopol and Santa Rosa at 8 a.m.

Franz Valley School Road is closed at the Napa County line and Duer Road is closed at Highway 12 due to downed trees and power lines.

In Mendocino County, Cal Fire reported two road closures because of flooding and fallen power lines. Highway 1 at Garcia River and Highway 175 at the Russian River Bridge are both closed.

Dispatchers said they had a significant amount of overnight calls regarding downed trees that were affecting residents across the region.

Horicon School District, Kashia School District and El Molino High School in Forestville are closed on Thursday because of power outages, the county’s education office announced. All other West Sonoma County Union High School District schools will be open.

Santa Rosa Junior College officials had to evacuate the Mendocino Avenue campus after a power outage about 6:20 p.m., college spokesman Erin Bricker said. At 7 a.m., the campus announced that the power was back on and that all sites were open.

The top portion of a redwood tree grazed a house at Taylor Lane in Occidental on Wednesday night damaging three cars.

Ron Lunardi, Occidental’s fire chief, said the house did not receive any structural damage but that one car was totaled from the fallen tree.

“Our department was able to keep most of the roads open through the night but we responded to many calls of downed trees and power line exposures,” Lunardi said.

Santa Rosa, Sebastopol and Windsor all received nearly two inches of rain the past 24 hours, the National Weather Service reported. Petaluma’s official rain gauge measured 1.66 inches and Bodega Bay’s hit 1.49 inches.

To date, Santa Rosa has accumulated over 17 inches of rain since Oct. 1, putting the city at 94 percent normal for rainfall average for January, Walbrun said.

“This time last year Santa Rosa was only at 59 percent of normal so this is really good news for how much better we are doing,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alexandria Bordas at 707-521-5337 or alexandria.bordas@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @CrossingBordas.

