A gas leak in Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning led to the evacuation of homes near downtown, Redcom emergency call dispatchers reported.
A car was driving along Tupper Street between Hendley and Brown Streets when it hit a gas meter about 10:40 a.m., dispatchers said.
First responders said they evacuated 16 homes that were within the leak’s immediate vicinity. There was no reported damage to homes but they will remain evacuated until the leak is fully resolved, dispatchers said.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
