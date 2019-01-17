Five of the nine proposals fell within five points of one another. They are listed below in order of score. The 10-member Sonoma County Waste Management Agency Board will be asked Wednesday to pick one.

An evaluation team ranked nine proposals for a long-term compost solution and ranked them on a 100-point scale. The proposals could win up to 30 points for the facility’s capacity, 20 points for the qualifications of the proposal team, 20 points for feasibility of the operation, 15 points for compatibility with the county’s needs, and 15 points for the marketing plan.

Five companies have emerged as front-runners for the lucrative contract to turn Sonoma County’s green waste into black, nutrient rich compost.

Every week, hundreds of thousands of Sonoma County residents dutifully gather grass clippings from their yards and food scraps from their kitchens, toss them into green bins and then cart them to the curb alongside their garbage and recycling.

Tons of this so-called “green waste” is then hauled, at a cost of $5 million per year, to other counties, where it is chopped up, often mixed with chicken guts, encouraged to rapidly decompose, and then sold as compost.

The process takes place entirely outside Sonoma County — mostly in Mendocino, Napa and Marin counties — ever since Sonoma Compost, the county’s longtime compost operation atop the Central Landfill, was shut down nearly three years ago for wastewater violations.

Now local officials face a complex but crucial decision about the future of composting in Sonoma County, one that will have major implications for the life of the county landfill, the rate of emission of greenhouse gases and the size of people’s garbage bills.

That decision is whether to encourage the construction of a new, modern composting facility here, with costs of $50 million or more, or whether to continue hauling the material to existing facilities elsewhere indefinitely.

“This is one of the biggest decisions we’re going to make in the past several years,” said Henry Mikus, the former head of the Sonoma County Waste Management Agency, which oversees recycling, household toxic and e-waste programs.

Mikus, now engineering manager for the city of Sebastopol, is chairman of the 10-member board overseeing the waste agency, a joint-powers authority including representatives from all nine cities and the county.

On Wednesday, the board will consider whether to grant a contract with a new composting enterprise, likely located southwest of Santa Rosa or east of Petaluma. It also could ink a deal with an existing composting operation outside the county, or craft some combination of the two.

Complicated choice

The decision is complicated for a number of reasons. Each of the eight long-term composting solutions up for consideration have their own unique set of technological, financial, environmental and commercial benefits.

To make the decision easier, waste agency staff narrowed down the 12 original proposals, ranking each on a 100-point scale.

The result of that effort was five proposals all within a tight range of five points of each other. The top-ranked proposal, with 78.9 points, was a group called Renewable Sonoma, a team put together by the same people who ran Sonoma Compost for 20 years.

Their plan is to build a modern compost facility north of the Santa Rosa Laguna Treatment Plant on 13 acres of property leased for 20 years from the city of Santa Rosa. The facility would use two different composting technologies.

One, covered aerated static pile composting, entails pumping air through piles of compost to accelerate the decomposition process while capturing the odors.

The other is anaerobic digestion, which takes place in sealed tanks starved of oxygen, a key byproduct of which is biogas. It could be used by the water treatment plant, which already uses biogas derived from human waste. That gas is burned in large industrial turbines that produce electricity for the plant, providing a low-cost and emergency source of onsite power.

Even though the rankings of the top five proposals fall within a tight range, Sonoma County Waste Management staff favored Renewable Sonoma’s proposal for several reasons.