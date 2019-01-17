No person with a gun was found on the Santa Rosa Junior College on Thursday afternoon after police responded to a report and Analy Hall was evacuated, according to campus police.
Around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, a female student in Analy Hall reported a relative was in the building and “coming to kill” her, according to a release.
Police issued a campus lockdown and searched the area. Students and staff were evacuated from Analy Hall, and no immediate threat was found, according an SRJC police alert at 2:42 p.m.
Students and staff at adjacent the Santa Rosa High School campus sheltered in place as a precaution, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page. At around 2:40 p.m., the high school resumed its usual schedule and all students were reported safe, the post said.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
