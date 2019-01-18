(1 of ) Luther Burbank is pictured with a group from the Boys Club of San Francisco, circa 1929. (Luther Burbank Home & Gardens Collection. Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) Artists Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo take a picture in front of Luther Burbank’s Cedar of Lebanon Tree on a visit to Santa Rosa in 1929. (Luther Burbank Home & Gardens Collection/Sonoma County Library)
(3 of ) A portrait captures the Barlow Family of Sebastopol, circa 1929. (Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(4 of ) Members of the Arnold family pose for a portrait in front of a giant apple tree. (Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(5 of ) Sebastopol Grammar School’s eighth-grade class poses for a picture in 1929. (Sonoma County Library)
(6 of ) Pictured is the interior of Art Point Studios in Sebastopol in the late 1920s. (Sonoma County Library)
(7 of ) Unidentified apple workers are pictured at a Sebastopol area processing plant in 1929. (Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(8 of ) An Analy High School bus in the school parking lot is packed full of students, circa 1929. (Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(9 of ) August S. Huck, Sr. (right), is pictured with a student at Sebastopol airfield, circa 1929. (Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(10 of ) A 1929 picture of Main Street in Petaluma shows Damon & Oster's Barber Shop and the North Bay Creamery. (Sonoma County Library)
(11 of ) Dorothy and George Tomasini’s First Holy Communion portrait was taken in Petaluma on May 26, 1929 (Sonoma County Library)
(12 of ) An unidentified man puts baby chicks in box at Sales' Hatchery in Petaluma in 1929. (Sonoma County Library)
(13 of ) A 1929 photo of Sebastopol’s Chinatown shows McCaughey Bros. Garage, Wing Yuen Tai General Store, the Japanese & Chinese Employment Office and the Bridgeford Planning Mill. (Sonoma County Library)
(14 of ) Edith Cochrane holds the hands of her children, Marjorie, Ray and Dorothy, on a rural Sonoma County road in 1929. (Sonoma County Library)
(15 of ) Pictured is the Rio Nido Hotel in the late 1920s. (Sonoma County Library)
(16 of ) A passenger car of the Petaluma & Santa Rosa electric railway is parked in front of the Sebastopol depot in 1929. ( Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(17 of ) An electric Petaluma & Santa Rosa Railroad car heads down Main Street in Sebastopol in 1929. (Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(18 of ) A view of Occidental from a hillside in the late 1920s. (Sonoma County Library)
(19 of ) North Main Street in Sebastopol in 1929. (Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(20 of ) Clifford Lapham and Richard Sonoma Beedle pose for a portrait in Occidental in 1929. (Sonoma County Library)
(21 of ) Pictured is the home of Petaluma pioneer Jasper O’Farrell in 1929. (Sonoma County Library)
(22 of ) A portrait of Jack W. Dei is taken in a Bodega garden in 1929. ( Sonoma County Library)
(23 of ) Roll Truitt and Clifford Cox go for a ride in Healdsburg on Aug. 23, 1929, Roll Truitt's 83rd birthday. (Sonoma County Library)
(24 of ) Egg crates are loaded into a truck at the Poehlman Hatchery in Petaluma in 1929. (Sonoma County Library)
(25 of ) Pictured are members of the Santa Rosa College football team in 1929. (Sonoma County Library)
(26 of ) A wedding portrait is taken of two unidentified couples at the Goehmer Studio in Petaluma in the late 1920s. (Sonoma County Library)
(27 of ) Cinnabar School's fifth- and sixth-grade classes pose for a portrait in Petaluma in 1929.(Sonoma County Library)
(28 of ) Pictured is the Church of the One Tree built from a single redwood tree in Santa Rosa in 1929. (Sonoma County Library)
(29 of ) A portrait is taken of Charlotte Leland of Sebastopol in the 1920s. (Sonoma County Library)
(30 of ) An unidentified group of sunbathers canoe at Johnson's Beach in Guerneville in 1929. (Sonoma County Library)
(31 of ) The Santa Rosa Bone Crushers were a semi-pro football team that won the state American Legion championship in 1928. The team won two more titles in 1929 and 1930. (Sonoma County Library)
(32 of ) Bill Rainey is dressed for role in “Robin Hood” at Bohemian Grove in 1929. (Sonoma County Library)
(33 of ) Pictured is Bello Grocery at 7 Main St., Petaluma, circa 1929. (Sonoma County Library)