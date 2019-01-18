Herbert Hoover had taken over for Calvin Coolidge as president of the United States just months earlier when the nation plunged into the greatest depression in American history in 1929.

Meanwhile, Sonoma County was several years into Prohibition, which forced local beer and wine makers to find alternative ways to stay afloat. Hop growers sold their crops to European brewers. Wineries produced sacramental wine for churches.

Santa Rosa native Robert Ripley’s “Believe It or Not” cartoon became a regular feature in 17 newspapers across the nation. And Luther Burbank’s horticultural discoveries continued attracting celebrities and scientists from around the globe.

