Thousands of people are expected in Santa Rosa, Sonoma and Petaluma for the third annual Women's March on Saturday.
In Santa Rosa, participants will gather in Old Courthouse Square starting at 10 a.m. Speakers begin at 11 a.m. The march through downtown Santa Rosa kicks off at 12 p.m.
Find more information, including a route map, at the organizer's Facebook page here.
In Sonoma, participants will gather at Sonoma Plaza at 10 a.m.
Find more information at the organizer's Facebook page here.
In Petaluma, the event starts at 11 a.m. at Walnut Park. Speakers begin at 11:15 a.m. The one-mile march begins at 12:30 p.m and is expected to last an hour.
Find more information at the organizer's Facebook page here.
According to Petaluma police, temporary road and intersection closures include D Street at Petaluma Boulevard, 4th Street at D Street, 4th Street at C Street, 4th Street at B Street, 4th Street at Western Avenue, Kentucky Street at Washington Street, Petaluma Boulevard at Washington Street, Petaluma Boulevard at Western Avenue, Petaluma Boulevard at B Street and Petaluma Boulevard at C Street.