Safari West in Santa Rosa ended the year with a new addition, a baby giraffe!

The giraffe, named Falkor after the dragon in the 1984 fantasy film "The Neverending Story," was born Dec. 18, 2018, to mama, Mara, at 140 pounds and six-feet tall. The giraffe is Mara's seventh calf.

According to the wildlife preserve, the animal spends his days with Mara and several other family members, including half-siblings Nikki and Emma, and his grandmother, Jamala.