(1 of ) Falkor at Safari West in Santa Rosa. Photo by Nikki Smith. (SAFARI WEST/ TWITTER)
(2 of ) Falkor at Safari West in Santa Rosa. (SAFARI WEST/ TWITTER)
(3 of ) A small group of amateur photographers attended a photo workshop at Safari West led by Press Democrat photographer John Burgess. Our collection of images begins with an enchanting image of the eye of a giraffe. Enjoy. (photo by Marilyn Wyett)
(4 of ) Zebra photographed at the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Nancy Goodenough)
(5 of ) Young lechwe battle for photographers at the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Adi Ringer)
(6 of ) White rhinos Mufasa, right, and Aesha tussled for the photographers at the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Amy Finch)
(7 of ) Mother and child blue duikers, the second smallest antelope species, photographed at the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Amy Finch)
(8 of ) Early morning sunrise over the Sonoma Serengeti photographed during the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Amy Finch)
(9 of ) A pair of male Auodads kick up dust at sunset at the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Adi Ringer)
(10 of ) A pat of flamingos photographed during the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Wayne Rainey)
(11 of ) A southern ground hornbill photographed at the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Nancy Goodenough)
(12 of ) A pair of long bearded aoudad photographed at the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Nancy Goodenough)
(13 of ) A cape buffalo photographed at the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Anne Abrams)
(14 of ) A trumpeter hornbill photographed at the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Anne Abrams)
(15 of ) An African Spoonbill photographed at the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Anne Abrams)
(16 of ) A pretty Warthog photographed at the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Marilyn Wyett)
(17 of ) Closeup of a cheetah photographed at the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Marilyn Wyett)
(18 of ) The 6,000 lbs. white rhino Mufasa rambles around his enclosure for photographers during the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Wayne Rainey)
(19 of ) The 6,000 lbs. white rhino Mufasa rambles around his enclosure for photographers during the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Amy Finch)
(20 of ) Our oldest right-tailed lemur is about 25-years-old. Photographed during the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Wayne Rainey)
(21 of ) The graceful form of a flamingo photographed during the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Tammy Rainey)
(22 of ) A ring-tailed lemur soaks up the sun's warmth in the morning. Photographed during the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Tammy Rainey)
(23 of ) Tortoise photographed at the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Nancy Goodenough)
(24 of ) Sunrise over the Sonoma Serengeti photographed at the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Nancy Adbury)
(25 of ) Flamingos photographed at the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Anne Abrams)
(26 of ) A cheetah on the prowl photographed at the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Adi Ringer)
(27 of ) Cheetah sisters and their morning grooming photographed at the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Adi Ringer)
(28 of ) A southern ground hornbill photographed at the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Adi Ringer)
(29 of ) A Dama gazelle sprints for photographers at the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Anne Abrams)
(30 of ) A flamingo preens for photographers at the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Anne Abrams)
(31 of ) A pair of female Waterbuck pose for photographers at the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Marilyn Wyatt)
(32 of ) A ring-tailed lemur licks his lips after a breakfast of fruit photographed at the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Marilyn Wyett)
(33 of ) A drama gazelle "pronking" and chasing Canadian geese photographed during the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Tammy Rainey)
(34 of ) Dramatic light on a cape buffalo photographed during the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Tammy Rainey)
(35 of ) An array of waterbuck photographed during the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Tammy Rainey)
(36 of ) An unhappy cape buffalo photographed at the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Nancy Goodenough)
(37 of ) A "pronking" dama gazelle photographed at the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Nancy Adbury)
(38 of ) A ring-tailed lemur photographed at the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Nancy Adbury)
(39 of ) A colobus monkey enjoys his leafy greens for photographers at the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Nancy Adbury)
(40 of ) A cape buffalo stirs up dust at sunrise for photographers at the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Nancy Adbury)
(41 of ) A colobus monkey photographed during the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Amy Finch)
(42 of ) Dubs, a reticulated giraffe, licks her mother during the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Amy Finch)
(43 of ) Ring-tailed lemurs enjoy their morning fruit for photographers during the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Wayne Rainey)
(44 of ) White rhinos Aesha, left, and Mufasa tussle for photographers during the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Wayne Rainey)
(45 of ) Mufasa, a 6,000 lbs. white rhino photographed at the Fall 2016 Safari West photo workshop. (photo by Nancy Goodenough)