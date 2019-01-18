SACRAMENTO — California's new governor won't be living in the historic governor's mansion after all.
Gov. Gavin Newsom and his family moved into the recently remodeled 142-year-old Victorian mansion as he took office earlier this month.
But The Sacramento Bee reported Friday that the family plans to move to a $3.7 million, six-bedroom house in a Sacramento suburb. The newspaper cited property records showing the family bought the Fair Oaks home in December.
Newsom spokesman Nathan Click described the 12,000 square-foot home as "more kid-friendly" for the four Newsom children, all under age 10.
They have been the first gubernatorial children to live in the historic mansion, even temporarily, since former Gov. Jerry Brown's sister, Kathleen, lived there as a teenager while their father, Pat Brown, was governor in the 1960s.