Jim Doe, longtime manager at Santa Rosa’s Redwood Ice Arena, dies at 78

Jim Doe would be hiking, or eating in a restaurant, or walking down a street and it would happen.

Someone would step up, perhaps offer Doe a handshake or hug and tell of having worked for him at Santa Rosa’s Redwood Empire Ice Arena 20 or 30 or close to 40 years ago.

Doe would respond, in deadpan, “Did I ever fire you?”

Sometimes he had. Quite likely, the ex-employee and Doe, a Marine Corps veteran with a gruff exterior and a cream center, would at once be laughing over old stories from “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz’s skate and hockey rink.

Doe, who labored his way up from a meager childhood in Santa Rosa and enjoyed mentoring young people while taking on greater management roles at the Schulz family’s arena-cafe- gift shop complex, died Jan. 19 at a Santa Rosa hospital at the age of 78. He had struggled privately with a progressive lung disease.

Doe studied at Santa Rosa High School, served his country, operated several neighborhood diners with his late wife, Sharon, and cooked at a Denny’s restaurant before he was hired in 1970 at the Warm Puppy Cafe inside the ice arena that Schulz and his first wife, Joyce, had opened the previous year.

Doe would say long afterward had no idea at first who Charles M. Schulz was. He imagined he would work for a while in the cafe where the globally renowned creator of Snoopy and Charlie Brown dined daily, then move on.

Instead, Doe became indispensable to Schulz and his family and stayed on at the arena, also known as Snoopy’s Home Ice, for 37 years. He retired in 2007 as a vice president in charge of all operations at the celebrity-tread campus on West Steele Lane.

Throughout his long, behind-the-scenes tenure, Doe was deeply involved in the day-to-day running of the business and also its many special events: the former holiday ice show, the now 44-year-old Snoopy’s Senior World Hockey Tournament, concerts, tennis tournaments on the Schulzes’ nearby courts and all manner of other competitions and performances.

From 1970 until Charles Schulz died in 2000, the two men were seldom out of earshot.

“There was a level in which they were like brothers, teasing and taunting each other at the same time that they held each other in the highest regard,” said the cartoonist’s widow, Jeannie Schulz, who remains busy in the family businesses and in local philanthropy.

Her stepson and business partner, Craig Schulz, recalled one particular morning that Doe was at the Warm Puppy Cafe. “My dad walks in and says, ‘Jim, what are you going to do today?’”

Doe had begun to enumerate the tasks that lay ahead when Charles Schulz asked him, “You want to go to the World Series?”

Doe was saying that he had work to do when Schulz interjected, “I’m the boss. You want to go or not?” The two went to the game.

When Doe worked at the arena alongside Schulz and famous athletes, entertainers and visitors the likes of astronauts Tom Stafford and Gene Cernan, skateboarder Tony Hawk, tennis star Billie Jean King, singer Helen Reddy and skaters Kristi Yamaguchi, Dorothy Hamill, Peggy Fleming, Scott Hamilton and Robin Cousins, he’d moved into a world far different from the one he was born into.