Lynda Angell, leader of renaissance for Santa Rosa's Railroad Square, dies at 78

The affection Lynda Trombetta Angell felt for central Santa Rosa’s historic Railroad Square moved her to proclaim from her car’s license plates, “I (heart) RRSQ.”

That was just the tip of the iceberg. Angell for decades owned commercial property in the picturesque, bricks-and-beam zone and was its most ardent advocate.

“She did everything in her power to make it a better and better place,” said Marta Koehne, proprietor of Railroad Square’s Hot Couture vintage clothing store.

Angell, who served for 13 years as president of the nonprofit Historic Railroad Square Association, died Friday after a brief struggle with an aggressive lymphoma cancer. She was 78.

A friend and key partner in the nearly 45-year-old neighborhood association, Dee Richardson, owner of Whistlestop Antiques at Fourth and Davis streets, said most of the renaissance and beautification and special events that happened in the square would not have happened without Angell.

“It was a full-time job for her,” Richardson said. “It was her job. Period.”

Angell’s favorite part of Santa Rosa is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and it traced its heritage to the arrival of train service in the early 1870s.

Angell played lead roles in bringing to the district its holiday horse-and-buggy rides, the bronze Charlie Brown and Snoopy sculpture in Depot Park, music festivals and other public events, and all manner of visual upgrades.

“She was always looking out for Railroad Square,” said Mike Montague, whose family has owned Tee Vax Home Appliance & Kitchen Center on Wilson Street since 1949.

Added Montague, the current president of the historic district’s association, “She was very happy when the SMART train came; it put Railroad Square more on the map.”

Angell owned and rented out a commercial building on Fourth Street and along with her siblings, Florine Ellingson and Bob Trombetta, owned the building at Fourth and Wilson streets that houses Chevy’s Fresh Mex restaurant. It was originally a Petaluma & Santa Rosa Railroad station.

As a child the former Lynda Trombetta attended local schools. After graduating from Santa Rosa High School, she studied at the University of Oregon and earned a degree in education from San Jose State College.

Beyond her leadership in the preservation and enhancement of Railroad Square, she for many years was instrumental to the Pro Am Golf tournament that benefited Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Angell also loved tennis. Said Jeannie Schulz, the widow of “Peanuts” cartoonist Charles Schulz, local philanthropist and co-owner of Redwood Empire Ice Arena, “For close to 20 years, Lynda was a close friend and partner in fun on our tennis team when we once called ourselves ‘Sparky’s Chicks.’ ”

Schulz recalled also playing with Angell on the “dynamic team that created and ran the popular Woodstock Open mixed doubles golf tournament.”

All the while, Schulz added, Angell worked to make Railroad Square “a welcoming area for Santa Rosans and visitors.”

Friend and fellow Railroad Square property owner and advocate Richardson recalled Angell so often drove or walked around the neighborhood simply to assure that all was well that Anthony Quattrocci of Oldtown Furniture & Furniture Depot once asked her why the association had to pay for a security service.

Richardson said it’s hard to put into words what Angell was to Railroad Square.

“All I can say is she made a difference,” Richardson said.

In addition to her sister and her brother in Santa Rosa, Angell is survived by her daughter, Noelle Angell Hermann of Kentfield; her son, Michael Angell of Cloverdale, and four grandchildren.

In the spring, her family will host a celebration of her life in another of her favorite places in Santa Rosa, the garden at her home.

Angell’s family suggests memorial donations to the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Foundation, 101 Brookwood Ave., Suite 202, Santa Rosa 95404; Santa Rosa Memorial Hospice, 439 College Ave., Santa Rosa 95401; Santa Rosa Garden Club, c/o Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa 95405; or to your favorite charity.

