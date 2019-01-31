Authorities: Phony Walgreens pharmacist in Bay Area filled 745,000 prescriptions

FREMONT — California officials say a woman who dispensed some 745,000 prescriptions at three Walgreens stores over a decade was never licensed as a pharmacist.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Kim T. Le also gave vaccinations, ordered medications, counseled patients on prescriptions and supervised pharmacy technicians from 2006 to 2017 in the San Francisco Bay Area.

State inspectors say they found out about Le two years ago while visiting a Walgreens in Fremont. Investigators say pharmacist license numbers provided by Le belonged to other people with the same name.

Walgreens says Le's employment ended in 2017.

California's Board of Pharmacy will determine whether to suspend or revoke licenses for the Walgreens store in Fremont and two others in San Jose and Milpitas.

The Times says Le couldn't be reached for comment.