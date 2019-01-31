From radical roots, candidate Chesa Boudin seeks to become San Francisco's top prosecutor

Chesa Boudin was a model of understatement as he sat across the table inside a high-end Spanish bistro. Dark suit, white shirt, nondescript royal blue tie.

A recent email announcing his candidacy for San Francisco district attorney was similarly understated, referring to the “unique background” he brings to the contest to become the city’s chief prosecutor.

The background is this: In 1981, when Boudin was a toddler, his mother dropped him off at the babysitter. Then, with her husband and several others, she helped stick up a Brink’s armored car at a suburban mall in upstate New York, a move intended as a revolutionary strike against the hated establishment. A Brink’s guard and two police officers were killed in the unsuccessful heist.

Boudin’s mother plea-bargained and served 22 years in prison before her release in 2003. His father remains in jail and could stay there the rest of his life. In their absence, Boudin was raised by Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn, soldiers, alongside his mom and dad, in the radical Weather Underground.

Boudin refers to the four as “all my parents,” which sounds like something from a television sit-com. (Child of violent lefties rebels against his upbringing by putting bad guys behind bars. Hilarity ensues!)

But Boudin was grave and almost preternaturally serious as he discussed how the past should, and should not, apply to the present.

His background, he insists, is incidental to his candidacy. “We stopped determining people’s fate based on who their parents are when we ended slavery in this country,” he said, his voice assuming a small edge. Later he said, “My parents used violence as a tool for social change and that’s not acceptable. Violence is never an acceptable tactic. They committed criminal acts and they’ve been prosecuted for it.”

But growing up as he did, going through a metal detector and steel gates to hug his parents, having their every phone conversations monitored by corrections officers, has given him unique insights, Boudin said, into reforming a criminal justice system he considers broken.

Not because it’s cruel and unforgiving but because be believes it’s cruel and, given the high rate of recidivism, ineffective.

“It’s really the only area of public policy where we insist on doing the most extreme, expensive thing every time, even though we know it doesn’t work,” said Boudin, 38, who has worked the last four years as a deputy public defender.

The San Francisco district attorney’s race, which has drawn several hopefuls, is the most competitive in decades, after incumbent George Gascon announced he would not seek reelection. The front-runner, by most accounts, is Suzy Loftus, a legal counsel in the Sheriff’s Department, former president of the police commission and longtime political activist. She enjoys support from the cream of the city’s political elite, including Mayor London Breed and Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, a former boss.

This being San Francisco, the nonpartisan contest will be fought on the left side of the political margin. But even in a city where permissiveness is an unofficial civic motto, there is growing tension between open-mindedness and frustration with the insults that increasingly make life here a trial: rampant auto break-ins, junkies shooting up in broad daylight, human waste speckling the sidewalks.

“It’s hard to find someone who’s not been impacted by crime in some way,” said Jim Ross, a longtime campaign strategist who is neutral in the district attorney’s race. “That could make it tougher to get elected with a less harsh law-and-order message.”