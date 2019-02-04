Man killed in wrong-way San Francisco highway crash was father of 7

SAN FRANCISCO — A man killed on a San Francisco freeway when a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into his minivan was a father of seven who had immigrated to the United States after working with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan.

Sadat Barakazi tells KGO-TV that his friend, 40-year-old Waheed Etimad, came to the United States four years ago seeking a better life for his children.

Etimad, of Concord, died early Sunday after a driver plowed into his van on Highway 101.

Officials identified the wrong-way driver as 21-year-old Kayla Wilson, of San Jose. Wilson also died in the crash.

A GoFundMe campaign to help his family says Etimad was a student during the day and drove for Uber at night.

One of his passengers was taken to the hospital with major injuries.