Stephen Curry, John Legend to join Barack Obama for Oakland event

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
February 5, 2019

Warriors star Stephen Curry and singer John Legend will join former President Barack Obama in Oakland later this month at the first national convention for Obama's My Brother's Keep Alliance, the Obama Foundation announced Tuesday.

According to the organization, the three-day invitation-only event will bring together hundreds of young men of color from Feb. 18-20 to celebrate the achievements of organizations working to reduce youth violence and improving life outcomes for young men of color.

Obama and Curry will host a town hall. The main event will be held at the Oakland Scottish Rite Center.

Other speakers include Rev. Wanda Johnson, CEO of the Oscar Grant Foundation; Karol Mason, president of John Jay College of Criminal Justice and Shaka Senghor, executive director, Anti-Recidivism Coalition. More speakers will be announced on a rolling basis.

The events will be livestreamed.

My Brother's Keeper Alliance was founded by the ex-president after the killing of Florida teen Trayvon Martin, who was shot while walking home from a convenience store in 2012.

