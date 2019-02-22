Sonoma Valley middle school student suspected of making threats

A Sonoma Valley middle school student was arrested Thursday for allegedly making criminal threats on campus, a Sonoma County sheriff’s official said.

The Altamira Middle School student, whose name was not released due to the student’s age, was determined to be responsible for making threats “involving a gun to harm other students,” sheriff’s Sgt. Greg Piccinini said in a statement.

The episode began when a sheriff’s school resource officer was dispatched to the campus Thursday morning based on information the student had made threats and displayed an “object that resembled a pistol holster,” he said.

No firearm was believed to be accessible to the student or located at his residence, Piccinini said in the statement.

Deputies from the sheriff’s violent crimes unit took over the investigation, he said.

School administrators and law officers acted quickly and took “appropriate actions to insure the safety of all students and staff,” Piccinini said.

District officials notified school families of the incident on Thursday afternoon, the Sonoma Index-Tribune reported.

“We are grateful for the continued support of Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department and the courage and responsibility of one of our students who brought this information to our attention,” Sonoma Valley Unified School District Superintendent Socorro Shiels said in the letter to school families, the newspaper reported. “We take these allegations seriously and will continue to work together with students and parents to ensure safety everyday at our campus.”

