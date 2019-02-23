DNA leads to arrest in 2017 Sonoma bank robbery

DNA swabbed from a pair of sunglasses left behind at a 2017 Sonoma bank robbery led investigators this month to a San Francisco jail cell, where the suspect was already sitting behind bars.

William Paul Brust, 34, will be transferred to Sonoma County to face charges for the robbery, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Spencer Crum said Friday.

The crucial link was provided from a DNA test at a jail in Florida, where Brust was arrested in October on suspicion of several crimes, including felony possession of materials to make fake driver’s licenses, ID cards and dollar bills, Crum said. DNA swabbed from his cheek was sent to a national database after his arrest and came up as a match with DNA collected from the 2017 robbery case, Crum said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office notified Sonoma County investigators about the match on Feb. 6, two months after Brust was transferred to the San Francisco County Jail on separate weapons and drug charges, Crum said. He remained there Friday, according to San Francisco Sheriff’s Department inmate logs.

Sonoma County deputies learned Brust lived in Pacifica at the time of the 2017 bank robbery. They also compared an old San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office photo of Brust with surveillance video of the robbery suspect and traveled to San Francisco to retest DNA collected from Brust and a pair of dark sunglasses believed to have been worn by the suspect during the robbery, Crum said.

“They wanted to do their own positive match,” Crum said. “They went down and took his DNA in San Francisco and got confirmation that it was him.”

The Sonoma bank robbery took place Sept. 18, 2017, at the Umpqua Bank branch on West Napa Street. A suspect wearing a gray wig and dark glasses entered the bank, passed a teller a note demanding money and left after the teller complied.

The suspect fled on foot and climbed over a fence to a nearby Best Western motel, escaping authorities before they arrived, Crum said.

A witness saw a man shedding clothing after the robbery, and the clue helped deputies find a wig and sunglasses in a motel garbage can, a news release said.

The items were swabbed for DNA, which was found on the glasses discovered in the trash. The genetic material was sent to the FBI-run criminal DNA database, though no result came back until earlier this month, Crum said.

Brust will undergo criminal proceedings in San Francisco before he is sent to Sonoma County, where he’ll be formally arraigned on the robbery charges, Crum said. Sonoma County prosecutors entered a felony robbery charge against Brust on Feb. 11, the Sonoma County Superior Court website shows.

Crum said he did not know what Brust was doing in Florida at the time of his arrest.

