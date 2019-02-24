Tide halts search for San Francisco beach landslide victim

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 23, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN FRANCISCO — High tide forced the suspension Saturday of the search for the body of a woman believed trapped under tons of dirt on a San Francisco beach.

U.S. Park Police took over recovery operations Friday night after San Francisco firefighters called off rescue effort more than three hours after the woman was reported trapped under a landslide on the city’s Fort Funston beach.

Authorities say two women were walking with a dog about halfway on a cliff when a landslide swept them to the beach. Bystanders pulled one woman buried up to her neck to safety on a beach popular with dog walkers. The dog was rescued as well.

Fort Funston is part of the federal Golden Gate National Recreation Area and is about 10 miles (17 kilometers) south of the Golden Gate Bridge. Searchers said they will resume looking for the body when conditions are safe.

Fort Funston is set above steep sandstone cliffs that are about 200 feet (61 meters) above the San Francisco beach. The former military installation and the beach below are popular off-leash areas for dog walkers.

San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jon Baxter said bystanders were furiously digging for the buried woman when rescue workers arrived. The rescued woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t life-threatening, Baxter said.

Officials have not released the identities of either woman.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine