Santa Rosa man arrested in beating, attempted robbery of elderly man

A Santa Rosa man suspected of beating and kicking an elderly man during a Friday night robbery attempt was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail, authorities said.

Officers found the suspect, Antonio Valdez, 22, as they arrived 11:45 p.m. at the site of a reported fight in the 3800 block of Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa police said. Valdez was wearing clothing that was covered in blood though he had no apparent injuries, police said.

The department received a 911 call at about the same time officers found Valdez, with the caller telling dispatchers a relative was badly hurt after a fight. Police said their investigation found Valdez confronted the elderly man as he was walking home and, without any provocation, punched and kicked him while demanding money.

Valdez left on foot without any of the man’s belongings. The victim was sent to a local hospital.

Valdez was being held at the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion felony attempted robbery and felony elder abuse causing great bodily harm or death. His bail was set at $50,000 with a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707) 528-5222.