Santa Rosa intersection temporarily shut down after collision involving police officer

A Santa Rosa police officer was sent to the hospital with minor injuries Saturday evening after he was involved in a collision that closed down a busy intersection on Highway 12 for several hours, authorities said.

Drivers were asked to avoid the intersection of Farmers Lane and 4th Street for two hours after the two-car collision, reported to police at 5:22 p.m., Santa Rosa Police Officer Marcus Sprague said.

The officer sent to the hospital was riding in a marked patrol car during the collision. No one from the second vehicle involved in the collision requested immediate medical treatment, Sprague said.

On scene, Santa Rosa Officer Mike Clark stated: “The officer was responding to a medical emergency with lights and sirens when a Honda sedan entered the intersection and collided with the officers vehicle.”

