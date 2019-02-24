Santa Rosa intersection temporarily shut down after collision involving police officer

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 23, 2019

A Santa Rosa police officer was sent to the hospital with minor injuries Saturday evening after he was involved in a collision that closed down a busy intersection on Highway 12 for several hours, authorities said.

Drivers were asked to avoid the intersection of Farmers Lane and 4th Street for two hours after the two-car collision, reported to police at 5:22 p.m., Santa Rosa Police Officer Marcus Sprague said.

The officer sent to the hospital was riding in a marked patrol car during the collision. No one from the second vehicle involved in the collision requested immediate medical treatment, Sprague said.

On scene, Santa Rosa Officer Mike Clark stated: “The officer was responding to a medical emergency with lights and sirens when a Honda sedan entered the intersection and collided with the officers vehicle.”

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.

