Bob Matteri, a longtime refuse company owner, dies at 79

Garbage was important to Sonoma County native Bob Matteri, but it didn’t define him.

Matteri’s 30 years in the local refuse disposal trade paid his bills and introduced him to legions of people, many of whom inevitably became friends.

His work also supported the after-hours joy he found in encouraging youth in agriculture, as well as golfing and savoring a good laugh.

The former Sonoma County Fair director also advocated for people with disabilities. He “was a loving, caring and happy man,” said his wife, Noel Matteri of Windsor.

Matteri died Feb. 7 after a battle with cancer. He was 79.

Longtime friend Gaye LeBaron, a Press Democrat columnist and history author, hailed Bob Matteri as a good-hearted punster who, as she recalls, “gets the credit for the contest to paint scenes on the big, black yard waste cans when they were a new innovation.”

Born in Petaluma, Robert Leroy Matteri was reared on his family’s Santa Rosa dairy. He worked the dairy with his late brother, Henry, until 1965, when he bought into Santa Rosa’s small Bastoni & Bongi garbage company.

Matteri expanded what became the Bongi & Matteri Sanitary Disposal Co., and then sold it to Empire Waste Management.

He stayed on with the company as an executive partner until his retirement in the mid-1990s.

All through his life, the former farm boy and dairyman valued and championed local agriculture.

In 1979, Sonoma County Supervisor Nick Esposti appointed him to the county fair board.

When he was elected president of the board in 1990, Matteri said, “One way or the other, I’ve been involved in the fair most of my life. I began to show animals at the fair when I was about 12.”

He was a steadfast supporter of 4-H Club members who showed and sold their livestock at the annual fair.

In 1991, he was honored as the year’s “Friend of 4-H” in Sonoma County.

Matteri was devoted, too, to improving the lives and independence of people with physical and developmental disabilities.

He was key in forming a partnership with a work-skills program that paid individuals with disabilities to assemble 30,000 of the former Empire Waste Management’s curbside containers.

In 1989, the Press Democrat’s LeBaron relished sharing tales of Matteri’s bid to be “elected” honorary mayor of Santa Rosa and in the process raising money to benefit people with developmental disabilities. Matteri went pun-wild as he campaigned for the honorary post.

LeBaron said Matteri vowed to those who voted for him that he’d “always be at your disposal.” He flaunted his decades of experience “disposing of government waste” and implored, “Bring me you tired, dilapidated trash, your grimy garbage yearning to be dumped.”

Matteri, LeBaron said Saturday, was “a great guy with a great sense of humor.

“He once took me on a ride in a new garbage truck. We passed my nephew’s house and my sister-in-law was in the front yard. I’ve never forgotten the look on her face. And Bob hadn’t either. We laughed every time we met.”

Matteri enjoyed a good time. He was a longtime member of the North Coast Hobos, a social club something like the Bohemian Club but cheaper and less lofty.

A lover of golf, Matteri played for years at The Fountaingrove Club and more recently at Santa Rosa Golf & Country Club.

“He knew so many people,” said Noel Matteri, his second wife, whom he married in 2014. “It didn’t make any difference where we went. He knew people everywhere.”

Bob Matteri also is survived by his daughters, Robin Matteri, of Healdsburg, and Wendy Dixon, of Colorado; his brother, Ronnie Matteri, of Windsor, nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Plans are underway for a celebration of Matteri’s life. His family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Santa Rosa High School Ag Department, P.O. Box 565, Santa Rosa, CA 95402.

