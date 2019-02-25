Sonoma police arrest seven after vandalism spree

A 19‑year‑old man and six teens were arrested Sunday in Sonoma, suspected of bashing in windshields with baseball bats, authorities said.

Deputies were called about 1 a.m. to Blue Wing Drive near downtown after residents reported loud noises, at least seven smashed windshields and side mirrors, and a group of what appeared to be teens with bats, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sonoma police and deputies stopped on East Spain Street a sedan that matched the description of the suspects’ car. They found the man and six teens inside. Witnesses identified them, authorities said.

Juan Carlos Subillaga, 19, of Boyes Hot Springs, was booked into the county jail on suspicion of multiple felony vandalism counts and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The teens were arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of felony vandalism, conspiracy and possession of alcohol and marijuana. Two were taken to the county’s Juvenile Hall and four were released to their parents, sheriff’s officials said.

Motive for the vandalism wasn’t clear.

Sonoma police asked anyone with information to call 707‑996‑3602.

