Police: Petaluma man walking in traffic, breaking windows arrested

A man suspected of smashing in windows of a Petaluma business was arrested Sunday, police said.

Multiple witnesses called 911 about 2:10 p.m. after seeing the man, later identified by police as Rolando Lucas‑Neri, 30, of Petaluma, walking in traffic lanes at Washington and Kentucky streets. A caller then reported seeing him breaking windows on North Water Street with a piece of wood, Petaluma police said.

Officers spotted him on the pedestrian bridge near North Water Street. After refusing to comply with commands and a brief struggle with officers, he was forced to the ground, police said.

Officers suspect Lucas‑Neri discarded a methamphetamine pipe as police approached. He also was suspected of stealing items from an unlocked car on Kentucky Street.

He was arrested on suspicion of vandalism, possessing drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, theft and probation violation. He was being held in Sonoma County Jail without bail, according to jail records.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.