Police: Santa Rosa man in custody after bloody assault on brother over bong

A fight between two brothers over a broken bong ended when one of the Santa Rosa men stabbed the other with a piece of the glass pipe, police said.

Officers found the suspect, Samuel Jay Faurot, 19, washing away blood from the front porch and driveway when they arrived about 5 a.m. at the Estes Drive home in Rincon Valley, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. His 20‑year‑old brother was bleeding heavily across the street, where he’d run to get away, Sgt. Jeneane Kucker said.

“He was being cut with the broken bong glass, the jagged edges of it,” Kucker said. “He had a lot of lacerations and wounds.”

Their mother had called police after an argument over the bong led to the suspected assault.

Faurot was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and destroying evidence. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on $30,000 bail.

His brother was treated for the wounds and released.

Estes Drive is off Badger Road in Rincon Valley.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.