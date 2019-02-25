Police: Santa Rosa man in custody after bloody assault on brother over bong

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 25, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A fight between two brothers over a broken bong ended when one of the Santa Rosa men stabbed the other with a piece of the glass pipe, police said.

Officers found the suspect, Samuel Jay Faurot, 19, washing away blood from the front porch and driveway when they arrived about 5 a.m. at the Estes Drive home in Rincon Valley, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. His 20‑year‑old brother was bleeding heavily across the street, where he’d run to get away, Sgt. Jeneane Kucker said.

“He was being cut with the broken bong glass, the jagged edges of it,” Kucker said. “He had a lot of lacerations and wounds.”

Their mother had called police after an argument over the bong led to the suspected assault.

Faurot was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and destroying evidence. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on $30,000 bail.

His brother was treated for the wounds and released.

Estes Drive is off Badger Road in Rincon Valley.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine