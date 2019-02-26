Man dies after being pulled from ocean near Pigeon Point Lighthouse

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 26, 2019

PESCADERO — Authorities say a man has died after he was pulled from the ocean near a Northern California lighthouse.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office says authorities began checking the area near Pigeon Point Lighthouse in Pescadero shortly before 5 a.m. Monday after receiving a report that a man was calling for help.

KPIX-TV says deputies and a Coast Guard helicopter checked the area and searchers found a man about 30 yards from shore south of the lighthouse.

He was floating unconscious and wasn't breathing. Efforts to revive him failed.

There's no immediate word on his identity.

